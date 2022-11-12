dYdX One Day Volume Tops $357.86 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00011866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $112.45 million and approximately $357.86 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000319 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

