Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE:DND traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.97. 1,076,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DND. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

