EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $207.21 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, EAC has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $207.21 million and approximately $13,237.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00355643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.69178764 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,611.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

