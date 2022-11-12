EAC One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,168.54 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $205.36 million and approximately $10,168.54 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00356976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018773 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.69178764 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,611.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.