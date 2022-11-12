Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 171,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $489.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

