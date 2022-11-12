East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERESW remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

