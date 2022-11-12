ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 51.1% in October

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 289,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,684. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 21.8%. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.09. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

