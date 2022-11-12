ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Down 15.9% Following Weak Earnings

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares were down 15.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 587,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 628,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on ECN shares. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The stock has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

