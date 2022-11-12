Edgecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $238.51 million and $58.81 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00591712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.24 or 0.30821314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,580,286 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

