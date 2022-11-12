EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.12) to €6.10 ($6.10) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.11.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

