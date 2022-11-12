EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,286,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EG Acquisition by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EGGF opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. EG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.