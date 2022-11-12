Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 387,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

