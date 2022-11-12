Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.16 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 10.2 %

ELAN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 13,189,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

