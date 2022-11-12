Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,189,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

