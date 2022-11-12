Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $144.72 and a one year high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,243,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Elbit Systems by 957.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

