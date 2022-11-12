Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 10,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 123,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECIFY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

