Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,232.87

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and $49,232.87 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,681,436 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

