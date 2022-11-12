Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,227. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

