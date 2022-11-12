Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Shares of EA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,396. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

