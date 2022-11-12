Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in October

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the October 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EKTAY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,337. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

