Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

