Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $352.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

