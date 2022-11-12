Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.85 billion.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $16.42 on Friday, hitting $352.30. 6,636,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,880. The stock has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average is $316.82. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $346.82.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

