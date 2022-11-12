Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,036. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

