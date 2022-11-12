Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,036. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.79.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
