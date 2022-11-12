Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in October

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of Emmi stock remained flat at $726.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.80. Emmi has a 1-year low of $726.00 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

