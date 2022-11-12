Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Employers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

