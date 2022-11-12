Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Employers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
