Empower Price Down 52.4% Over Last Week (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Empower has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $205.20 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00016022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empower has traded down 52.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.70442153 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,119.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

