Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 7,642,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

