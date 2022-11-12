Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Profile

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 7,642,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.