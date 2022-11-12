Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$27.18. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.98, with a volume of 697,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.10, for a total transaction of C$421,699.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,178,203 shares in the company, valued at C$1,160,954,975.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,800 shares of company stock worth $1,580,469.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

