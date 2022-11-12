Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.50

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as low as $22.63. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 5,061 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHSF. TD Securities lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

