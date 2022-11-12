Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. 1,512,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,003. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

