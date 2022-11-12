EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 657,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.