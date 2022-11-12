Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,706 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

