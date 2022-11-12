Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,851.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.66 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

