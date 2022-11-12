Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,149 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

JPST opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

