Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 46.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.75.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

