Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 497,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.24. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.