Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

