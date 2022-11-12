Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

NYSE:DG opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

