Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.