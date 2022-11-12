Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.