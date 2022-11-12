Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE EQX opened at C$4.83 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

