Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 12th (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, ENZ, FRBK, GAIA, HTBX)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, November 12th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

