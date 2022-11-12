Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

ELS stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

