Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $68,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.78 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

