Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 60,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,570. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

