Ethernity Chain Price Down 3.5% Over Last 24 Hours (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $555,828.75 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00011488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

