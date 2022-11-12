Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Eurazeo stock remained flat at $51.07 during midday trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.
Eurazeo Company Profile
