Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 694,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

